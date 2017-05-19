Benton Harbor shooting leaves quiet neighborhood frazzled

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Police are still searching for a suspect who shot and injured a business owner in broad daylight Thursday evening.

“We all sitting in the living room [Thursday] afternoon, and all of a sudden we heard six real loud gunshots,” said Alisa Gordon.

Gordon was inside her home on Main Street in Benton Harbor around 6:30 Thursday evening when shots rang out.

Her husband was outside tending to a flower bed on their front porch.

He was OK, but he heard a commotion at the body shop across the street.

“I asked him what happened,” said Gordon. “He said. ‘I just heard them like you heard them.’”

Benton Harbor Police say Dondrell Blackamore, 38, was shot several times.

He owns M&M Garage – at the corner of Main Street and McCord Street – and was shot while working.

“It was a lot of people out here,” said Gordon. “People started gathering and the police coming and I don’t know what happened!”

Blackamore’s father said off-camera on Friday that his son was shot five times in the legs and buttocks, but he is out of the hospital and is expected to recover.

His dad also said the shop has security cameras, and though he didn’t want to share the footage with media, they have given it to police.

All police know, as of Friday evening, is that the suspect is described as a male dressed in black who ran east from the scene.

Police say a burgundy minivan in the area may have also been involved.

“This is one of the quietest neighborhoods, I think, here in Benton Harbor,” said Gordon, who said little crime has happened near her home in the 15 years she’s lived there.

Police say they are following several leads, but can use your help.

If you know anything about the case, you can call detectives at 269-927-0293.