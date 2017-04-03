Benton Harbor teen charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting a postal worker

A 16-year-old Benton Harbor resident has been charged with two felonies after an alleged incident involving a United States Post Office letter carrier Friday.

According to a release from Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic, the teen grabbed the postal worker and dragged her to the side of the home where he lived around noon Friday. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the female postal worker and returned to his home.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers found the teen in his home, took him into custody, and transported him to the Berrien County Juvenile Detention Center.

He has been charged with kidnapping and second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bond was set at $125,000 for the teen.

The Berrien County Prosecutor's Office says they are seeking waiver into adult court for the teen. A "phase I" waiver hearing has been scheduled for April 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.

ABC 57 News has received the name of the teen but will not release it unless or until the teen is charged as an adult.