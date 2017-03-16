Berrien Community Foundation hosting grant info tour

The Berrien Community Foundation is in the midst of a first-of-its-kind information tour to educate non-profits about the grants they have available.

The foundation gave out over $5.5 million in grants in 2016 alone.

Lisa Cripps-Downey, the foundation’s president, said the goal of the tour is to help non-profits in the area understand not only what grants are available to them, but how to apply for them.

She said the foundation has grants that range from a new $50,000 one to smaller ones.

“Then we have competitive grants that are available up to $10,000,” said Cripps-Downey. And then we have classroom mini grants that are for the teachers that are $500. So there’s such a broad spectrum of what’s available for funding, and it always depends on what your project is."

Linda K. Strohl is the executive director of Meals on Wheel in southwest Michigan.

She said her organization has received grants from the Berrien Community Foundation for at least seven years, and they’re incredibly helpful.

“It’s hugely impactful because, in many years, it’s given us the ability to provide meals for 10 to 15 people a year we might not have otherwise been able to give meals to,” said Strohl.

The tour made its third of five stops at the New Buffalo Library Thursday night.

The last two stops will be at the Coloma Library on March 23 from 6 to 7 p.m., and the St. Joe Library on March 29 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Whether you can attend the remaining meetings or not, you can visit the foundation’s website for information about the grants and application process.