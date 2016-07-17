Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Berrien County Strong hosts Community Unity March

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Jul 17, 2016 6:16 AM EST
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -

The Community Unity March will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 at 1:30 p.m.

The march will begin at Cafe Mosaic on 510 West Main Street in Benton Harbor, Mich. and will end at the Berrien County Courthouse at 811 Port Street in St. Joseph, Mich.

Berrien County Strong hopes to bring support for the community and help Berrien County recover from the shooting on Monday, July 11 that left two bailiffs and the shooter dead at the Berrien County Courthouse.

Share this article:

Read More

ISP asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman
US notifies UN of intent to pull out of climate deal
UN aims more sanctions at North Korea
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore hopes for homicide-free weekend
Sign up for our newsletter!