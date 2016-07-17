Berrien County Strong hosts Community Unity March

The Community Unity March will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 at 1:30 p.m.

The march will begin at Cafe Mosaic on 510 West Main Street in Benton Harbor, Mich. and will end at the Berrien County Courthouse at 811 Port Street in St. Joseph, Mich.

Berrien County Strong hopes to bring support for the community and help Berrien County recover from the shooting on Monday, July 11 that left two bailiffs and the shooter dead at the Berrien County Courthouse.