Best Lunch Ever at South Bend Museum of Art

The South Bend Museum of Art offered folks an opportunity to come out, grab a plate and see what all the museum has to offer Tuesday, May 20th.

The museum also partnered with music village so folks could come out and enjoy some tunes all the way from Opera to the Beatles tunes and everything else in-between while viewing all of the different displays.

This event kicked off around 11:30a.m. and was one of dozens planned for this week-long campaign designed to show off South Bend.

