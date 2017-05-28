Best Week Ever is back in South Bend starting Memorial Day

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Michiana families South Bend’s best week ever is back in town. Experiences all week long are planned celebrating the cities culture, progress, and creativity.

You’ll be able to participate Monday through Sunday, June 4th.

It’s a combination of athletic events to firework shows parades to outdoor concerts. The events for this year’s Best Week Ever start Memorial Day at 7:30 a.m. with a trip to the Western Branch Public Library.

There, there will be a pre-parade play time. The 94th West Side Memorial Day Parade starts at 8:15 a.m. followed by four other events.

The day will wrap up after the last event which is the Best Pottery Ever: Paint. The Stars at 7 p.m. The remainder of the week, up until Saturday June 4th, events will run from about 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On the last day of Best Week Ever, the river clean-up paddle, a party with the cops and a rafting race will take place.



Here’s a complete list of all the events happening

