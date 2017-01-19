Bethel College and Indiana Wesleyan team up to offer new program

Bethel College and Indiana Wesleyan University have entered into an agreement to provide a program in international health.

This will allow students the opportunity to earn a bachelor's and master's degree in just five years.

Bethel is one of the only Christian colleges that offers a bachelor's in international health.

Assistant Professor of Biology Vicki Debolt says, "At Bethel, we customize the Bachelor of Science in international health to the student's goals and interests, and now, with the Indiana Wesleyan partnership, we can offer them even more options."