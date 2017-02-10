Bethel College celebrates newly renovated Weaver Art Gallery

The Bethel College Department of Arts held two receptions Friday to reveal the newly renovated Weaver Art Gallery and to open the 10th Annual Juried Student Art Show.

The receptions were held at the Everest Rohrer Chapel/Fine Arts Center.

The Weaver Art Gallery, named for Dr. Raymond Weaver, a former instructor who taught at the college for 38 years.

The renovations to the gallery include new lights, updated signs and a new system to hang artwork.

School officials say the renovations were possible through money raised during Bethel's 2016 Online Giving Day.

