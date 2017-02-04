Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Bethel names court after Lightfoot, rolls to 12th straight win

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Feb 5, 2017 12:47 AM EST | Updated: Feb 4, 2017 11:49 PM EST
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -

In the 129th meeting between Bethel College and Grace College the the No. 4 ranked Pilots used a strong second half to come away with a 91-73 victory on the newly-named Mike Lightfoot Court in the Gates Gymnasium at Wiekamp Athletic Facility.

Bethel College surprised Coach Mike Lightfoot prior to the game, honoring his 30 years of service as the head coach of the Bethel College Pilots, by naming the Court after the three time NAIA Division 2 National Champion, who will be retiring after the 2016-2017 season.

Caleb Oetjen got things started for the Pilots, hitting a pull-up jumper to get on the scoreboard first. The Pilots got out to a quick 7-4 lead off a good three-point field goal from Jordyn Coon, but the Lancers quickly responded with two buckets in the paint to take a one-point lead (9-8) with 13:14 left to play in the first half. Both teams continued to fight back and forth during the rest of the half with neither team gaining a lead greater than six points, and the Pilots headed into the locker room during halftime with a three-point lead.

Share this article:

Read More

Community presentation strives to educate about new type of healthcare
62nd annual Midwest RV Super Show kicks off Thursday
Rain moving in by tonight
Man sentenced in deadly shooting after argument over dirty dishes
Sign up for our newsletter!