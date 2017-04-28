Bicyclist injured in Cass County crash

One man was injured as a result of crash involving a bicyclist and tractor-trailer Friday morning.

Cass County Deputies say 22-year-old Dominique Howze of Niles was riding his bike to work along M-60 at approximately 5:15 a.m. when his bike was clipped by a passing tractor-trailer.

Howze lost control of his bike and crashed along the shoulder.

According to officials, Howze continued to his work and was later sent to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

It is reported Howze was not wearing reflective clothing and did not have reflectors on his bicycle.

Alcohol did not play a factor in this crash.