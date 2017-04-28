Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Bicyclist injured in Cass County crash

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Apr 28, 2017 8:29 PM EST
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -

One man was injured as a result of crash involving a bicyclist and tractor-trailer Friday morning. 

Cass County Deputies say 22-year-old Dominique Howze of Niles was riding his bike to work along M-60 at approximately 5:15 a.m. when his bike was clipped by a passing tractor-trailer.

Howze lost control of his bike and crashed along the shoulder. 

According to officials, Howze continued to his work and was later sent to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. 

It is reported Howze was not wearing reflective clothing and did not have reflectors on his bicycle. 

Alcohol did not play a factor in this crash. 

