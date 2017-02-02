Bishop Rhoades on SCOTUS nominee, refugee ban

Members of the Catholic community gathered Thursday for the Light of Learning Luncheon at the Gillespie Conference Room of the Hilton Garden Inn.

There were several speakers at the event, including Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

We asked Bishop Rhoades to comment on two topics that have made news recently.

First we asked him about President Trump's refugee and travel ban.

"We're disappointed, disappointed by the ban. Of course hopefully it's temporary. There are many needy people, people whose lives are really at risk. Who are fleeing violence, fleeing terrorism like ISIS, and we want to help them," the Bishop said.

Because the Catholic Church has dealt with refugee crises before, he hopes this will be resolved quickly.

We also asked Bishop Rhoades about President Trump's nomination for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.

"Everything I've seen about the nominee for the Supreme Court, looks great. It's very important to us that we have a good justice who is going to interpret the constitution as intended. And also, that is going to protect life and protect our religious liberties because that's been eroding in recent years," the Bishop said.