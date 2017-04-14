Black Barbershop Initiative focuses on men's health

South Bend health officials are inviting you to come get a haircut, and a health screening while you're at it. This weekend is the 7th Annual Black Barbershop Health Initiative.

It's happening all around the state. 15 different counties and 60 barbershops are involved, including 7 barbershops in South Bend.

The service is geared toward educating African-American males and providing health screenings for them in the place they frequent the most; the barbershop.

Demographics are recorded electronically. Blood is drawn, tests are administered. And after the check up they get follow up assessments. It's a potentially life saving measure for people most at risk in our community for serious health problems.

"African American males are literally at the bottom of every health statistic in America," said Jake Hughes, Family Services Coordinator for Community Wellness Partners and an organizer of the event. "We are most likely to die prematurely. We have the highest rates of prostate cancer. So as you can see this service is needed."

It all starts Saturday, just in time for the Easter rush. It costs nothing to get your checkup, and you don't need to bring anything with you. You can stop by anytime from 9am to 3pm at Al's House of Style, Cutrageous, Wigfall's, Inspiration, CJ's, Main Event and Nu Image.