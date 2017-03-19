BLUE Wilderness dog food recall

A potential health risk has caused the Blue Buffalo Company to recall some of it's dog food.

The company has voluntarily recalled some of it's BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs, due to possibly elevated levels of beef thyroid hormones.

High levels of beef thyroid hormones could be hazardous to dogs, potentially causing weight loss, increased heart rate, restlessness and increased thirst and urination. Long-term effects include vomiting, diarrhea and rapid or difficult breathing.

According to the FDA, one dog has been reported showing symptoms, but has now fully recovered.

Blue Buffalo Company says the affected products have the UPC code 840243101153 and a best by date of June 7, 2019.

If you have any of these products, the FDA says to stop feeding it to your pet, and contact your veterinarian.