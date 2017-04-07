Body cam released after man killed

32-year-old Joseph Allen Craigo remains behind bars tonight, 10 days after investigators say he stabbed his father, Alen Craigo, multiple times before killing him.

New Friday night, the Cass County Sheriff’s department has released brand new sound and footage from that deadly night in Mason Township.

The older Craigo’s wife called 911 the night her husband was stabbed to death.

When Craigo’s wife called 911, she told dispatchers her husband wasn’t breathing and there was blood all over, inside their home on State Line Road.

By the time state troopers arrived, Craigo was already dead.