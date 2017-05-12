Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in Goshen pond

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: May 12, 2017 11:40 PM EST | Updated: May 12, 2017 10:43 PM EST
GOSHEN, Ind. -

The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a pond on a Goshen property Friday evening. 

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on the 62000 block of County Road 37 at approximately 8:09 p.m. regarding a missing boy. 

During a search of the property, deputies discovered the body of Jacob Miller in the pond. 

Deputies say he drowned there. 

The county coroner’s office and the sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate the child’s death. 

