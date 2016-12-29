Boil order issued for part of Goshen

The City of Goshen has issued a boil order for part of the city due to a broken water main.

The affected location is Queen Street from Michigan Avenue West to Dead End, including 617 West Queen Street.

According to the city, two water sample tests must pass before the order can be lifted.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to not consume water that has not been boiled.

The city says the water is safe for bathing and laundry, but hand washed dishes should be rinsed with bottled or boiled water.

The boil order cancellation notice will be posted in the local paper.