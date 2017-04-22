Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Moped driver seriously hurt in Mishawaka hit-and-run

Book, Wimbush impress in Blue-Gold game

By: Jack Wascher Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 23, 2017 12:10 AM EST | Updated: Apr 22, 2017 11:13 PM EST
NOTRE DAME, Ind. -

Ian Book finished 17-for-22 for 277 yards and one touchdown and Daelin Hayes had seven tackles with three sacks to lead Gold to a 27-14 win over Blue in the annual Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium 

Brandon Wimbush, who led the number one offense, threw for 303 yards but also threw two interceptions along with getting sacked seven times. Now, the quarterbacks were not live, meaning they weren't allowed to be tackled. So Wimbush would've been able to escape a couple of those "sacks."

Dexter Williams (Gold) led all players with 132 all-purpose yards, including 96 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards.

Miles Boykin (Blue) led all receivers with 102 yards and he and Alize Mack (Blue) each finished with a game-high five catches.

Share this article:

Read More

Girl Scouts add 23 STEM badges
31 dead in Kabul car bomb attack claimed by Taliban
Council OKs Friendly Confines patio, another bar withdraws patio plans
Police: SUV hits moped, drives off; moped driver hurt
Sign up for our newsletter!