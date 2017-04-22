Book, Wimbush impress in Blue-Gold game

Ian Book finished 17-for-22 for 277 yards and one touchdown and Daelin Hayes had seven tackles with three sacks to lead Gold to a 27-14 win over Blue in the annual Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium

Brandon Wimbush, who led the number one offense, threw for 303 yards but also threw two interceptions along with getting sacked seven times. Now, the quarterbacks were not live, meaning they weren't allowed to be tackled. So Wimbush would've been able to escape a couple of those "sacks."

Dexter Williams (Gold) led all players with 132 all-purpose yards, including 96 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards.

Miles Boykin (Blue) led all receivers with 102 yards and he and Alize Mack (Blue) each finished with a game-high five catches.