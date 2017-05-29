Boy Scouts help Middlebury remember military veterans

A local troop of Boy Scouts helped the American Legion Post 210 remember veterans from the Middlebury area.

Each year, the night before Memorial Day, the members of Boy Scouts Troop 7 put a flag and a candle on the graves of military veterans who are buried at Grace Lawn Cemetery. The candles are lit throughout the night and hundreds of people tour the cemetery to pay their respects.

“It’s special because these people are the reason that we are here today,” says Boy Scout Landon Cawood.

The tribute means a lot to Patricia Chesher. Her father, Harold Hughart, was in the Korean War. When he died of cancer in 2010, the family arranged a military funeral.

“He was a part of protecting our country and I’m really proud of him,” says Chesher.

For the last six years, it’s her tradition to come and see the work of Troop 7. She says it keeps her father’s memory alive.

“These veterans have given a lot for us. Always respect people who have given their greatest for our country,” says Boy Scout Jake Cushwa.

The boys say, it’s one of the biggest honors they get to participate in all year.

“I silently thank every single one of them for doing something that a lot of people don’t understand,” says Boy Scout Sidney Romanowski.

“To see the 363 lights in this cemetery realizing that we are a very small town in the middle of Amish country and to think of over the generations just how many people in this community answered the call, it’s amazing,” says Jack Cook with Post 210.

The American Legion Post 210 leads the memorial. The candles are lit throughout the night until the Middlebury Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. beginning at the elementary school.