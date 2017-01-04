Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Flood Warning

Breakdown with Bob

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 4, 2017 9:32 PM EST

Bob Nagle has a breakdown of the Notre Dame vs. Louisville men's basketball game.

Share this article:

Read More

Michiana oral surgeon wants to help one deserving student pay for college
New bike sharing system coming to South Bend
Thousands flee homes as California wildfires spread
Strong to severe storms possible today
Sign up for our newsletter!