Bremen business goes up in flames overnight

By: Nathan Faulkner
Posted: Apr 24, 2017 6:48 AM EST | Updated: Apr 24, 2017 7:10 AM EST
BREMEN, Ind. -

Marshall County firefighters are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged a Bremen business early Monday morning.

Investigators say it started around 3:40 a.m. at the Charleston Corporation on Dogwood Road, just south of U.S. 6.

A maintenance worker found the fire and called 911.

No one was hurt, and officials say no chemicals were released. But the fire created a huge cloud of smoke, which could be seen for a half-mile.

Firefighters say the investigation is continuing.

According to the company’s web site, it makes parts for recreational vehicles, aftermarket vehicles, and the boat industry.

