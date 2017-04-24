Bremen business goes up in flames overnight
Marshall County firefighters are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged a Bremen business early Monday morning.
Investigators say it started around 3:40 a.m. at the Charleston Corporation on Dogwood Road, just south of U.S. 6.
A maintenance worker found the fire and called 911.
No one was hurt, and officials say no chemicals were released. But the fire created a huge cloud of smoke, which could be seen for a half-mile.
Firefighters say the investigation is continuing.
According to the company’s web site, it makes parts for recreational vehicles, aftermarket vehicles, and the boat industry.