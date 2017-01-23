Brey, Irish enjoying a little home cooking

Having a true home court advantage in college basketball makes a big difference.

The first half of Notre Dame's Basketball season didn't provide many nights where the atmosphere resembled a hostile environment. The students, whether still getting over a tumultuous football season, studying for finals, or on winter break, missed out on one of the best starts in the Mike Brey era.

However, on Saturday in the first home game since the students returned from break, the Irish just happened to turn in their most complete performance of the season. Notre Dame routed Syracuse 84-66 and Brey said he noticed a different atmosphere the moment he stepped on the floor, and says that's the type of home court advantage that makes it so hard to play at Purcell Pavilion.

"I firmly expected that. I think our students were drooling, they watched us play over Christmas and we certainly had them on the edge of their seat in the emails I got from them when they got back to school, 'Coach we'll be back!' I kind of communicate with them. I have a feeling we will have that the rest of the season and that gives us another level of feeling like we can get it done when we're playing here in front of that atmosphere," Brey said.

Notre Dame will need their students and the home court advantage with ranked teams Virginia, Duke, and Florida State still remaining on the schedule.