Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Shooting in Elkhart near Pierre Moran park

Bristol manufacturer shuts its door, 73 without jobs

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: May 28, 2017 11:38 PM EST | Updated: May 28, 2017 10:49 PM EST
BRISTOL, Ind. -

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Mark Line Industries after the Bristol manufacturer closed its doors for good Monday. 

Our reporting partners at the Elkhart obtained the documents of the lawsuit Sunday evening. 

It states several employees are suing the company because they were not given enough notice before being put out of their jobs. 

In a release from Mark Line, it states:

Due to significant and recent unforeseeable business circumstances and Mark Line’s unsuccessful efforts to negotiate a lease extension or obtain additional capital investments necessary to sustain a workforce while it relocates facilities, Mark Line made the decision to permanently cease business operations effective May 22, 2017.

The company also claims it could not provide advanced notice due to the quick loss of a lease. 

The employees suing are seeking payment.

Share this article:

Read More

Domino's testing self-driving pizza delivery
Man charged for hit-and-run that killed nun
Amid Harvey rescues, Houston officer's body recovered
Police find suspect's vehicle in fatal hit and run; family of baby speaks
Sign up for our newsletter!