Bristol manufacturer shuts its door, 73 without jobs

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Mark Line Industries after the Bristol manufacturer closed its doors for good Monday.

Our reporting partners at the Elkhart obtained the documents of the lawsuit Sunday evening.

It states several employees are suing the company because they were not given enough notice before being put out of their jobs.

In a release from Mark Line, it states:

Due to significant and recent unforeseeable business circumstances and Mark Line’s unsuccessful efforts to negotiate a lease extension or obtain additional capital investments necessary to sustain a workforce while it relocates facilities, Mark Line made the decision to permanently cease business operations effective May 22, 2017.

The company also claims it could not provide advanced notice due to the quick loss of a lease.

The employees suing are seeking payment.