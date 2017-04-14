Brookdale seniors prepare for Easter egg hunt

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Easter festivities started a bit early at Brookdale South Bend Senior Living Facility.

Friday, the senior residents spent the morning hiding 1,300 Easter eggs in preparation for an Easter egg hunt scheduled for the afternoon.

The hunters are kids from the Growing Kids Learning Center next door.

One of the organizers said a lot of preparation goes into the event but it's worth it.

The event was for the whole family with the Easter Bunny on hand for photos and rescue dog Bessie there to greet families.