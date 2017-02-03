Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Body found in South Bend home

Brown Intermediate Center temporarily placed on lockout Friday, lockout lifted

By: Melissa Hudson
Feb 3, 2017

Brown Intermediate Center was placed on lockout while South Bend Police searched the area for a burglary suspect Friday afternoon.

Sue Coney, with the South Bend Community School Corporation, says the police requested the lockout, which means no one enters or leaves the school.

The lockout was lifted by 2 p.m.

Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 p.m., but did not provide further details.

