Bruised and traumatized, an Elkhart mom is robbed at gun point

Two strangers barge into a woman’s apartment in Elkhart County, point a gun at her and steal her belongings.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is working right now. The suspects are still on the loose and investigators are asking for your help.

39- year-old Eraka Williams says it all happened at the North Lake Apartment Complex in Elkhart County.

She says she’s been living here for three years and has never gone through something like this

“You can absolutely see where the gun was at. You can see the side of my face is bruised and my eye is bruised and everything else where they kicked me,” says Williams.

Williams tells ABC57 she was robbed at gun point, inside her apartment Tuesday night just after 11:30.

“You can see the gun barrel on my neck,” she says.

According to Williams that night she invited a man, who she thought was her friend, over to watch a movie. “He was here for about five minutes and said he left something in the car, left and two gentlemen came up.”

Minutes after that her so-called friend didn’t come back, things took a turn for the worse. “I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life,” she said.

According to the county’s sheriff department two men came into William’s apartment and stole her phone, wallet and cash.

Williams says she had no idea why they targeted her. “It was surreal. I was like ‘are you serious?’ It really caught my off guard. I didn’t expect that. And then to have a gun to my face like that…. I didn’t expect that.”

Williams adds her teen son was inside the apartment and saw everything the suspects were doing to her. “I wanted to fight but I didn’t. I wanted to make sure we were all safe so I made sure to give them whatever they wanted.”

The sheriff’s department says one of the suspects is described as thin built about 5’10.

Although Williams doesn’t know who they could be, she thinks her friend had something to do with it.

“I believe they know each other. I’m not 100 per cent sure but I do believe. It seems a little fishy, like it was set-up.”

Now Williams says she has learned a lesson. “Now in days you really can’t trust anyone. It’s hard to.”

Williams adds the thieves walked out with $300.

