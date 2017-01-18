Buchanan cancels ‘Thrill on the Hill’

The 6th Annual "Thrill on the Hill" in Buchanan was cancelled for the year on Wednesday.

The city says the cancellation is due to the recent mild temperatures and rain.

In a Facebook post, the city released this statement:

It was an extremely difficult, heartbreaking decision, but after reviewing a number of long range weather forecasts, the City of Buchanan officials made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Winter Thrill. The warm daytime and evening temperatures coupled with the rain that is forecast will make it impossible to make enough snow to provide a “Thrill” on the Front Street Hill. Given the wonderful support and involvement the event has received from the community, this decision had to be made now and the word spread.

There is some good news. According to the city, there will be a ‘bigger and better’ 2017 Summer Thrill, with more activities and expanded hours.

