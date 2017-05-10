Buggy operator injured in crash with vehicle

The operator of a horse drawn vehicle was injured in a collision with a vehicle on US20 and CR1200 W Tuesday afternoon, according to the La Grange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called to US20 and CR 1200 W around 4:42 p.m. to investigate the crash.

Deputies say Lonnie Lambright, 82, was traveling south on CR 1200 W when he failed to stop at a stop sign at US20.

A car traveling west on US20 collided with the horse drawn vehicle.

Lambright was taken to the hospital with a minor head injury, deputies said.