Buggy operator injured in crash with vehicle
Posted: May 10, 2017 4:18 PM EST
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -
The operator of a horse drawn vehicle was injured in a collision with a vehicle on US20 and CR1200 W Tuesday afternoon, according to the La Grange County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were called to US20 and CR 1200 W around 4:42 p.m. to investigate the crash.
Deputies say Lonnie Lambright, 82, was traveling south on CR 1200 W when he failed to stop at a stop sign at US20.
A car traveling west on US20 collided with the horse drawn vehicle.
Lambright was taken to the hospital with a minor head injury, deputies said.