“Build Day” at Penn High School has student teams building prototypes.

Most kids at Penn High School are preparing for final exams, but some students put the books away to focus on giving back today.

Several student teams from Penn spent their entire day building prototypes for an ADEC Innovation Challenge.

The prototypes focused on helping those with disabilities get through everyday life a little easier.

The students worked together for seven hours building and creating assistive technology devices.

Mentors from local manufactures in the area stopped by to help with the building process and even bake things.

The challenge started with 77 teams but currently has 10 teams.

Next week, the remaining teams will show off their prototypes at the ADEC offices in Elkhart.