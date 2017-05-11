Burglary suspect leads police on 3 county pursuit

A Nappanee man who is a suspect in a burglary led the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through three counties on Thursday.

Deputies said Kimbert Alvin Crafton, 31, was being investigated for his alleged involvement in a burglary and theft that happened two days ago.

A search warrant was served at his residence on Wednesday and evidence was collected, deputies said.

Thursday at 8:22 a.m., a Kosciusko County deputy spotted Crafton at a storage facility near CR 750 E and 500 North, just south of North Webster.

As the deputy approached Crafton, he got into his black Chevy Silverado pickup, pulling a trailer deputies say was stolen, and fled.

Deputies pursued Crafton into Noble County, then Whitley County.

Numerous stop sticks were deployed and he eventually stopped at the intersection of SR205 and CR200 N in Whitley County. Deputies say Crafton surrendered without incident.

Crafton is being held on a prosecutorial hold as related to the following charges:

Resisting/fleeing law enforcement

Reckless driving

Felony theft

Felony Burglary

Deputies say they also recovered an ATV/4-wheeler stolen from the state of Mississippi.