Buttigieg picks up key endorsement in DNC race

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has picked up a big endorsement as he tries to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

This morning on MSNBC, former DNC chairman and Vermont governor Howard Dean endorsed Buttigieg.

According to the Washington Examiner, Dean said this morning that the party is in trouble.

He says Buttigieg could win the race on the second ballot.

Right now, it's believed Buttigieg trails Keith Ellison and Thomas Perez.

Buttigieg had this reaction on Twitter: "Honored by the endorsement of the architect of the 50-state strategy Howard Dean - who says it's time for DNC to look outside the beltway."

The election will take place Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.

ABC 57’s Taylor Popielarz and Taurean Small will be bringing you live coverage from Georgia starting Friday.