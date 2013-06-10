Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Candi Brown's husband holds press conference

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Jun 10, 2013 7:07 PM EST

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Last week, police confirmed remains found just outside Michigan City in May 2013 were those of 29-year-old Candi Brown who was reported missing last August. Her husband held a press conference Monday to talk about his wife.

At the press conference, David Morris seemed sad over his wife’s death. He was adamant he did not kill his wife.

He says he's as in the dark as everyone else is about how his wife died.

He said as far as he knows he is not a suspect in her death.

But he did say he was upset with how police handled the investigation because he said he was the last to find out about Brown’s remains being found.

He said he knew about her extramarital affair, but thought it had ended.

Morris wouldn't comment about the domestic battery case against him.

He allegedly got in a physical fight with his girlfriend Anna Reeves, who was recently found dead.

But he did say, according to Reeves' mom, she died of an enlarged heart.

Share this article:

Read More

ISP asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman
US notifies UN of intent to pull out of climate deal
UN aims more sanctions at North Korea
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore hopes for homicide-free weekend
Sign up for our newsletter!