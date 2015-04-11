CAPS Superhero 5K

Share this article:



email

Runners dressed in their favorite superhero costumes and ran around Elkhart Saturday morning for a good cause.It was the first CAPS Superhero 5K and the money raised from the event goes to help local children and their families.There were more than 550 people signed up for the event according to Cathy Yoder, President and CEO of Child and Parent Services of Elkhart County.“CAPS is all about preventing child abuse. We believe that every child should live a life free from abuse and neglect and the money that's raised here today will help us do that. We'll support families so they can learn what it takes to raise their kids in safe ways,” said Yoder.ABC 57 coanchors Brian Dorman and Colleen Bormann emceed the event.