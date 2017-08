Cassopolis man charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct

A Cassopolis man was arrested on ten counts of criminal sexual conduct for sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16.

The suspect, Henry Craig, was arrested Thursday, May 4.

The case involves incidents that occurred between 2000 and 2008 at a residence on Tharp Lake Road.

Craig's bond has been set at $100,000 cash or surety.

He will be in court again on May 18.