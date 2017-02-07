Cassopolis Street closed while crews repair damaged utility pole

A semi traveling on Cassopolis Street struck and damaged a utility pole Tuesday afternoon. The pole split and wires fell onto the road, according to Elkhart Police.

The crash happened at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Cassopolis Street between Modrell Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue will closed for several hours and will be restricted until approximately 9:00 PM

AEP is on scene working to replace the pole.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. If you must drive through this area, expect delays.