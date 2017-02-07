Cassopolis Street closed while crews repair damaged utility pole
Posted: Feb 7, 2017 5:16 PM EST
A semi traveling on Cassopolis Street struck and damaged a utility pole Tuesday afternoon. The pole split and wires fell onto the road, according to Elkhart Police.
The crash happened at approximately 1:45 p.m.
Cassopolis Street between Modrell Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue will closed for several hours and will be restricted until approximately 9:00 PM
AEP is on scene working to replace the pole.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. If you must drive through this area, expect delays.