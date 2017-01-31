Chase through Berrien County field lands man in arms of officers

One man wound up in jail Monday afternoon from a traffic stop turned police chase.

Michigan State Police say a trooper tried to stop a GMC pickup truck for speeding on US-12 near Gardner Road in Buchanan Township when the truck took off into a field, attempting to drive away from troopers.

The truck turned onto a service road along a set of railroad tracks and eventually made it to the roadway of Red Bud Trail. This is when authorities learned the truck had been reported stolen from Three Oaks.

According to troopers, the vehicle turned on a dead end road when the driver stopped the vehicle and ran.

With the help of officers from neighboring departments, a perimeter was set along the St. Joseph River.

Troopers say the suspect ran right into the arms of an officer.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Berrien County Jail.

The name of the suspect will not be released until after his arraignment.