Chicago Cubs and White Sox spring training games on WMYS

My Michiana, WMYS, will be airing the following spring training games this season.

2/25 3 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland A's 3/12 3 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers 3/26 4 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds 3/30 8 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs Huston Astros

You can watch My Michiana over the air on Channel 69.1. If you have cable or satellite, you can find My Michiana on the following channels:

Comcast 15/HD 194

DISH Network 69

AT&T Uverse 69

Rochester Telephone Cable 53/HD 353

Mediacom 17/HD717