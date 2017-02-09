Chicago Cubs and White Sox spring training games on WMYS
Posted: Feb 9, 2017 1:23 PM EST | Updated: Feb 9, 2017 12:24 PM EST
My Michiana, WMYS, will be airing the following spring training games this season.
|2/25
|3 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland A's
|3/12
|3 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers
|3/26
|4 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds
|3/30
|8 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs Huston Astros
You can watch My Michiana over the air on Channel 69.1. If you have cable or satellite, you can find My Michiana on the following channels:
- Comcast 15/HD 194
- DISH Network 69
- AT&T Uverse 69
- Rochester Telephone Cable 53/HD 353
- Mediacom 17/HD717