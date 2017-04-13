Chicago Cubs World Series trophy returns to Four Winds Field April 20

The Chicago Cubs World Series trophy will be at Four Winds Field during the South Bend Cubs game on April 20.

The trophy will be on display from 6 - 8 p.m. in the 1st Source Bank Performance Center.

“We cannot thank the Chicago Cubs organization enough for bringing the World Series Trophy back to South Bend to share with our fans,” said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. “In order to allow the maximum number of fans to view the trophy, we have put together a list of guidelines that will help get as many people through the line as time permits. I want to thank our fans in advance for their understanding.”

Fans who are unable to get up close with the trophy can take pictures from the balcony area of the performance center.

Trophy Viewing Guidelines

Due to its limited availability, not every fan who purchases a ticket will be able to get their picture taken with the trophy.

A professional photographer will be on hand to take pictures. These free photographs will be available to download within seven days after the event.

Only one photo per group will be allowed.

No cell phone or personal cameras will be used to take their picture. Fans at the front of the line can use their cameras to take pictures of the trophy before their turn in line.