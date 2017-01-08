Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy Tour, Michiana dates released

The Chicago Cubs World Trophy is on it's way to Michiana.

The Chicago Cubs announced updated dates and location for their official Trophy Tour, Sunday evening.

Local stops around Michiana will include:

Saturday, January 21, South Bend, Indiana, South Bend Cubs' Performance Center 525 S Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46601

Saturday, January 21, South Bend, Indiana, Notre Dame Basketball Purcell Pavilion 113 Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556

Monday, February 20, St. Joseph, Michigan, Location TBD

Full schedule information and updated locations and times can be found on the MLB website here.