Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Chris Soules breaks silence after arrest, fatal accident

By: Staff
Posted: Apr 27, 2017 12:09 PM EST | Updated: Apr 27, 2017 11:11 AM EST

By Chloe Melas CNN

(CNN) -- Chris Soules is speaking out for the first time since his involvement in a fatal car accident.

"My family and I are overwhelmed with this tragedy, but we are sticking together and we'll get through it," Soules said in a statement. "Thank you for reaching out."

The former "Bachelor" star was arrested Monday night, following a crash that occurred near his home in Buchanan County, Iowa.

Soules was driving a 2008 Chevy pickup that collided with a tractor, according to a spokesman with the Iowa State Patrol. The individual driving the tractor was killed.

Soules was charged with a class D felony for leaving the scene of the accident. He posted $10,000 bail and is expected in court next month.

Court documents allege that Soules was in possession of "alcoholic beverages/containers."

After the accident, Soules' team issued a statement saying that he was "devastated to learn" that the victim had died.

Soules has since suspended his social media pages.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this article:

Read More

Appeals court upholds nationwide ban against Trump's travel ban
Why Trump discouraging officers from being 'too nice' matters in Baltimore
US slams North Korea missile test as Kim claims 'whole US mainland' in range
Tesla delivers its first 30 Model 3s in historic moment
Sign up for our newsletter!