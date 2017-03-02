Citizens continue to call upon Congresswoman Walorski for Town Hall

The fight for a Town Hall continues.

Thursday, over a dozen people gathered again to call for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski to host a Town Hall meeting.

That message was delivered at her office in Mishawaka at 1 p.m.

Those from the Northern Indiana Community Coalition for Healthcare say the meeting is needed so they can voice their concerns about the repeal of Obamacare; this demand presented in a written request.

It is known that Walorski does support the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

“We would like to know what plans are in place for what will come next. We would like her to hear what's important to each of us who have many different concerns about how this affects us personally, how it affects our families and friends,” said Ruth Tillman, Northern Indiana Community Coalition for Healthcare

The coalition has organized a moderated Town Hall for April 9th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Century Center in South Bend.

The initial request for a Town Hall was made on January 31st during a protest.

Walorski has not responded either request.