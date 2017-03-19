City of Niles partners with WMU for conversation series

The City of Niles is partnering with Western Michigan University for a Community Conversation Series.

Niles community members and WMU faculty are coming together to host a series of discussion events this spring, at the Niles District Library.

In a statement, the city of Niles said the series "provides participants with a chance to openly discuss issues that affect all of us, including education, health and wellness, history, and culture."

Jonathan Bush, a professor of English at WMU, also commented, saying "This is a wonderful opportunity for Western Michigan University... We're excited to continue and expand out institution's long association with teh City of Niles and entire Niles comunity."

Each event will be focused around a theme and question, which will serve as starting points for the discussions.

A list of event dates and topics are as follows:

Thursday, March 23 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Education and Literacy: What is the purpose of education?

Thursday, April 20 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Health and Wellness: What is a healthy community?

Thursday, May 25 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Place, History, and Culture: What is the role of place, history, and culture in how we think about our communities?

For details about the events or to learn more about the Community Conversations, contact Sanya Phillips, Community Development Director

Email: communitydevelopment@nilesmi.org Phone: 269.683.4700 ext 3020 Fax: 269.684.3930