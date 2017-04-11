City unveils new playground equipment at Edgewater Park

The city of Elkhart unveiled new playground equipment at Edgewater Park on Tuesday.

Mayor Tim Neese spoke at the event.

"We unfortunately had vandalism here about three years ago. It was an extensive fire. It was done intentionally and so we wanted to show not only the neighborhood, but the community that we weren't going to let some vandals be disregarded and we wanted to put in new playground equipment so people can enjoy it," said Mayor Neese.

The improvements are part of an overall city park improvement plan.