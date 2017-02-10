Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Clay High School holds 'Your Next Steps'

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Feb 10, 2017 7:35 PM EST | Updated: Feb 10, 2017 7:06 PM EST

Clay High School held its second annual 'Your Next Steps' for junior and seniors on Friday.

Students attended sessions presented by industrial professionals from Work-One, South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, Beacon Medical Group and several others.

Students were able to hand in their resumes and learn how to prepare for the job market.

Officials at the school say they are working to prepare their students for live beyond high school.
 

