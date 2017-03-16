CMHU investigating fatal shooting on Bendix

Two people have died as a result of a shooting that happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday in South Bend.

South Bend Police responded to the 800 block of Bendix and located 21-year-old Sheldon Andrew Camarillo and 25-year-old Casey McLean with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Camarillo was pronounced dead at the hospital.

McLean was pronounced deceased Thursday afternoon.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, CMHU, was activated to investigate.

Investigators say they are not searching for any suspects. They believe the men were "participating in reckless behavior with a firearm."

An autopsy will be conducted on Camarillo Friday morning in Kalamazoo.

If you have any information in this case, please contact CMHU at (574) 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.