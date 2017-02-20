CMHU releases autopsy results on man killed on Yukon Avenue

The St. Joseph County metro Homicide Unit released the autopsy results on the man who was killed on Yukon Avenue on Saturday.

Michael W. Briggs' cause of death was gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide, according to the results of his autopsy conducted in Kalamazoo on Monday.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the CMHU at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.