Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Severe Thunderstorm Watch | Weather Alert - Air Quality Alert | Republican House Whip Steve Scalise, congressional staffer shot in Virginia shooting | Five Michigan officials charged with involuntary manslaughter for Flint water crisis

Cold case homicide of the week: Jerome Hudson

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 13, 2017 12:49 PM EST

Michigan City Police are asking for tips in a cold case homicide from April 1996.

On April 18, 1996, police were dispatched to an alley in the 600 block of Cedar Street.

When they arrived, they located Jerome Hudson lying on the ground deceased. He had been shot.

If you have any information in this case, please contact Lt. Cary Brinkman at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1071.

You can also report any criminal matters to the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.

Share this article:

Read More

Download ABC57's weather app on your mobile device
Buildup of natural gas likely cause of house explosion
Man recovering after avocado attack
WATCH: Dog balances fidget spinner very, very calmly
Sign up for our newsletter!