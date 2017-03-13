Cold case homicide of the week: Jerome Hudson

Michigan City Police are asking for tips in a cold case homicide from April 1996.

On April 18, 1996, police were dispatched to an alley in the 600 block of Cedar Street.

When they arrived, they located Jerome Hudson lying on the ground deceased. He had been shot.

If you have any information in this case, please contact Lt. Cary Brinkman at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1071.

You can also report any criminal matters to the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.