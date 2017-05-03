Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Coloma man arraigned on open murder charges

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: May 3, 2017 4:04 PM EST
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -

A Coloma man has been arraigned on open murder charges related to the death of Nicholaus Kling on May 1.

Derrick Bailey, 22, was allegedly in a car with his girlfriend when they were confronted by Kling at the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and Benton Center Road in Benton Charter Township Monday evening, according to the prosecutor's office.

Bailey shot Kling three times in the chest and face, according to the prosecutor's office.

Police said Kling was the ex-boyfriend of Bailey's girlfriend.

Bailey was arrested at the scene by Benton Township Police.

Bailey has been charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and Felony Firearm.

At his arraignment on Wednesday, Bailey's bond was set at cash or surety.

He will be in court again on May 12.

Share this article:

Read More

Cop donates kidney to child after seeing Facebook post
Food Truck Friday takes hold of Downtown South Bend
SBPD has a game plan for new body cams
Warming back up!
Sign up for our newsletter!