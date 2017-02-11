Colson continues hot streak, Notre Dame routs Florida State

Notre Dame had its best performance of the season on Saturday Florida State , as the Irish defeated the Seminoles 84-72 in front of an raucous Purcell Pavilion crowd.



Junior forward Bonzie Colson's incredible season continues, as the Medford, Massachusetts, native turned in the best game of his career on Saturday, scoring a career-high 33 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Matt Farrell also chipped in 15 points and 9 assists and Steve Vasturia scored 15 including a dunk for the first time in forever.

"We're calling him air Vasturia now," Head Coach Mike Brey said.

Along with his career high 33 points, Colson also surpassed the 1,000 career point mark, and his current run has Brey amazed.

"Right now he's in an unbelievable groove. I actually turned to Coach Balanis today and said, 'You think he could get 40 today?' I mean I just felt that good about him and he's getting it in areas where they can't guard them and he's sticking the three, he's making free throws, that was one of the great performances in our programs history against a big time team on national tv what a delivery," Brey said.

"The worlds just finding out how good this kid is," Farrell said.

The Irish improve to 8-5 in ACC play and 19-7 overall and now get set to face Boston College Tuesday in Chestnut Hill.

