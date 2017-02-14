Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Colson named ACC Player of the Week

By: Jack Wascher Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Feb 13, 2017 8:05 PM EST | Updated: Feb 14, 2017 3:03 PM EST
NOTRE DAME, Ind. -

Bonzie Colson chose to play his best when the Irish needed him the most.

The ACC awarded the junior forward conference player of the week honors after he averaged 30 points and 14.5 rebounds a game last week. The New Bedford, Massachusetts native picked up his 15th and 16th double-doubles of the season and provided sparks in Notre Dame's wins over Florida State and Wake Forest. 

With the Irish having dropped four straight going into last Tuesday, their stepped up in a big way, now further fueling the conversation for player of the year candidacy.

Share this article:

Read More

Early assessment finds TATP at Barcelona attackers' bomb factory
South Bend looks to expand access to pre-K
"Safer Streets" to be implemented in South Bend ahead of Smart Streets initiative
Buchanan cancer patient gets free home upgrades
Sign up for our newsletter!