Colson to return for his final season at Notre Dame

A breakout junior season had Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson thinking about the NBA, but that all changed Monday.

Colson announced he will return to Notre Dame for his senior season, bringing a big sigh of relief to the Irish program.

“After a lot of discussion with my family and Coach (Mike) Brey about possibly entering the NBA Draft this season, I have decided to pursue my dream of earning a degree from the University of Notre Dame and return for my final year of eligibility,” Colson announced on Monday, April 10.

“I promised myself and my family when I committed to Notre Dame that I would earn a degree from the University and help lead the program to new heights. Returning to play another season with my brothers and the possibility of hanging more banners in Purcell Pavilion and establishing ourselves as one of the best teams in program history is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Colson led the Irish in scoring (17.8 ppg) and rebounds (10.1 rpg) in 2016-17 while earning first-team all-ACC honors. Here is a full list of Colson’s awards this season and a recap of his top performances:

COLSON AWARDS AND HONORS IN 2016-17:

2017 Associated Press All-American, Third Team

2017 The Sporting News All-American, Third Team

2017 Basketball Times All-American, Second Team

2017 College Sports Madness All-American, Third Team

2017 All-ACC First Team Selection

2017 ACC All-Tournament Team, First Team

Karl Malone Trophy Finalist (Top PF in the nation)

Wooden Award Final 15 Selection

Naismith Award Top 30

Naismith Award Player of the Week (Feb. 14, 2017)

USBWA Oscar Robertson Player of the Week (Feb. 14, 2017)

CollegeInsider.com Lute Olson Player of the Week (Feb. 13, 2017)

NCAA.com All-Week Team (Feb. 13, 2017)

College Sports Madness National and ACC Player of the Week (Feb. 13, 2017)

NBC College Basketball Talk National Player of the Week (Feb. 13, 2017)

ACC Player of the Week (Feb. 13, 2017)

ACC Player of the Week (Dec. 5, 2016)

2015 Notre Dame Newcomer of the Year

CollegeInsider.com Lute Olson Player of the Week (2/18/16)